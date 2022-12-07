The worsening economic outlook drove renewed safe-haven demand for the dollar on Wednesday
The DA-led Western Cape provincial government has opposed the national government’s bid to establish a shipping company, arguing it would further drain the stretched national fiscus.
Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger said on Wednesday the province had registered its objections to the SA Shipping Company Bill after the national transport department called for public comment...
Western Cape objects to plans for state-owned shipping company
