National

Western Cape objects to plans for state-owned shipping company

DA-led provincial government points to dire state of existing SOEs and the lack of funds to justify the proposal

BL Premium
07 December 2022 - 15:22 Bekezela Phakathi

The DA-led Western Cape provincial government has opposed the national government’s bid to establish a shipping company, arguing it would further drain the stretched national fiscus.

Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger said on Wednesday the province had registered its objections to the SA Shipping Company Bill after the national transport department called for public comment...

