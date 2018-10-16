Kevin Anderson closing in on World Finals

Despite losing in the quarterfinals of the ATP 1000 in Shanghai, SA’s Kevin Anderson can still to qualify for the World Tour finals in London in November.

The prestigious season-finale at the O2 Arena includes top- eight ranked singles players and top-eight doubles teams after the Paris Masters, which ends on November 4.

The ATP World Tour Finals takes place on November 11 to 18 and Anderson is close to securing his place in the elite tournament for the first time after a superb year.

He is now ranked No 7 in the Race to London, after losing in the quarterfinals to eventual Shanghai winner Novak Djokovic last Friday.

It what has been a great comeback year for the Serbian, Djokovic, who defeated Anderson in the Wimbledon final, also won the US Open and is now ranked No 2 in the world.

Anderson’s world ranking peaked at No 5 in July but has slipped back in recent weeks with German Alexander Zverev moving back into the top five.

Currently, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic, Juan Martin del Potro, Roger Federer and Zverev have already qualified for London. Regarding the other three places available, Marin Cilic and Anderson are one step away.

Before the World Tour Finals, there are still the tournaments in Moscow, Stockholm, Antwerp, Vienna, Basel and Paris. With 3,800 and 3,700 points respectively, Cilic and Anderson have a good lead over their opponents. Dominic Thiem is currently eighth in the race.

De Potro though, revealed that he is suffering from a fractured kneecap sustained in a fall in Shanghai and it’s doubtful he will play again this season.

Zverev, who lost in the Shanghai semifinals against Djokovic, secured his place in London with that showing.

"It’s great to finally officially make it and again be a part of the best eight, which is an elite group," said Zverev.

"It is a goal for everyone at the beginning of the season. I’m very pleased to be in London again and get another opportunity to play there for the second year in a row," said Zverev.

" It’s probably one of the most prestigious events that we have. To get there, you have to be one of the best eight players in the world. Just being a part of it, just playing there is already an honour itself. It’s close to, or it’s maybe equal to winning a Grand Slam, and I think other players will tell you the same thing, because just to be there, you obviously must play well throughout the year."