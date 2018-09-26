SA’s Lloyd Harris rises to ATP heaven

Chengdu — SA’s Lloyd Harris recorded his first win on the ATP World Tour on Tuesday, beating France’s Gael Monfils 3-6 6-2 6-1 at the Chengdu Open in China.

He will face Australia’s Bernard Tomic in the second round on Wednesday.

Harris earned victory with a decent performance throughout, losing serve once in each set but overpowering Monfils.

The Frenchman made the best start, winning 13 of the first 16 points to open a 3-0 lead and he saved a break point in game seven before closing the opener.

Harris, 21, bounced back at the start of the second set to move 3-0 ahead and despite losing serve in game five he had the edge in the rest of the set, breaking Monfils twice in a row to grab the set 6-2. He broke Monfils in all three return games to claim five consecutive breaks and the first win in the ATP tournaments was in his hands after a hold in the seventh game.

Reuters