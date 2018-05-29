Booking of drawcard Frankie Dettori boosts Epsom Derby

Epsom — Regarding advancing years, 47-year-old Frankie Dettori may have more miles on the clock than the likes of superstar sportsmen Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal, but he remains a huge horse racing drawcard.

So his booking for one of the fancied runners in the £1.5m Investec Derby here on Saturday is a boost for the race.

Dettori has been engaged to ride trainer Dermot Weld’s recent Irish winner Hazapour, who is now on offer at between 12-1 and 16-1 following his win at Leopardstown.

Ladbrokes spokeswoman Nicola McGeady commented: "We saw some decent money for Hazapour after he won in Ireland and with Frankie booked we expect him to be popular on the day."

It could be a big meeting for Dettori. Apart from Hazapour, he is also due to partner Cracksman in the Coronation Cup and the favourite, Lah Ti Dar, in the Investec Oaks.

'A good ride to get'

Commenting on his booking for Hazapour, Dettori said: "It’s a good ride to get and I’m looking forward to it."

Dettori mainly rides for John Gosden but he has already engaged Oisin Murphy for Roaring Lion, who is rated one of the few dangers to the 4-6 favourite Saxon Warrior.

Hazapour’s trainer, Weld, is a worldwide big-race expert and he won the Derby two years ago with the Aga Khan’s three-year-old Hazard.

"With our retained jockey Pat Smullen sadly out of action, we decided Frankie was the obvious man to go for because of all his Epsom experience," he said.

Victory for Hazapour would provide the Aga Khan with his sixth Derby triumph following Shergar (1981), Shahrastani (1986), Kahyasi (1988) and Sinndar (2000).

It will be Dettori’s 23rd ride in the world’s most famous race and he is seeking his third success after scoring on Authorized (2007) and Golden Horn (2015).

Cracksman, generally a 1-3 chance with UK bookies, could have seven rivals in Friday’s Investec Coronation Cup.

They may be racing for place money as Gosden appears particularly bullish about the favourite’s chance.

"Cracksman finished third behind Wings Of Eagles and Cliffs of Moher in the derby and then won the Champion Stakes by seven lengths. But he was not the finished product in the derby. He then had to come round the field in the Irish Derby. After that we gave him time off and he has come back twice the horse he was," said Gosden.

Possibly the biggest threat to Cracksman will be 2017 Coronation Cup winner Idaho, the brother of seven-time grade1 winner Highland Reel.

Aidan O’Brien said they were happy with Idaho at Chester.

O’Brien has suddenly set pundits and punters a poser in Friday’s Investec Oaks with eight fillies from his stable from a total of 13 entries standing their ground for the Epsom Classic.

The renowned Irish trainer has won three of the past six runnings of the Oaks and his team includes Wild Illusion, Magical, Magic Wand, Bye Bye Baby and Forever Together.

William Haggas is considering running his Newbury winner Sea Of Class, who is quoted at 6-1 with most leading bookmaker firms.

"My gut feeling is it would be the wrong decision, but the owner is very keen and there’s only one Oaks. We’ll decide on Wednesday," Haggas said.

The weather has been pretty good in the UK over the past three days. Epsom clerk of the course Andrew Cooper warned of an approaching 36-hour period of thundershowers but said the weather could clear by the end of the week.