Sport / Other Sport

ELBOWED CAVENDISH

Sagan accepts his Tour expulsion

06 July 2017 - 07:47 Agency Staff
Mark Cavendish.
Vittel — World champion Peter Sagan is out of the Tour de France after accepting his disqualification for racing dangerously, with the race favourites set for their first mountain battle.

The 27-year-old Slovak had been hoping for a last-minute reprieve after his Bora team appealed against his sanction for having elbowed Mark Cavendish into the barriers during the sprint finish to Tuesday’s fourth stage.

But on Wednesday morning, Sagan admitted defeat in his bid to ride on.

"I can only accept the decision of the jury, but I disagree. I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong in the sprint," Sagan said.

Cavendish was taken to hospital after the crash where he was diagnosed with a broken shoulder blade, forcing him out of the Tour.

Sagan had elbowed him into the barriers during a muscular sprint finish, with the race commission later deciding to expel the Bora rider for having "endangered some of his colleagues seriously".

Bora reacted late on Tuesday saying they had appealed the decision and asked that Sagan be reinstated, although that scenario was always unlikely. "In the sprint I didn’t know that Mark Cavendish was behind me," Sagan protested.

"Mark was coming really fast from the back and I just didn’t have time to react and to go left," he said. "He came into me and he went into the fence."

Cavendish said he found Sagan’s elbow inexplicable.

"I was a little bit confused with the elbow, that’s something I’d like to speak to him about," said the 32-year-old winner of 30 Tour stages.

"I’m obviously massively disappointed to get this news about the fracture," Cavendish said.

AFP

