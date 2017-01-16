I’m not here for kicks and giggles, says victorious Venus Williams

Big-hitting Spaniard Garbine Muguruza battled through the pain barrier to make the second round, revealing she also struggled with nerves in the year’s first Grand Slam.

The French Open champion, seeded seven, needed a medical timeout after the first set against New Zealand’s Marina Erakovic for a leg problem before returning to win 7-5 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena.

"There was not like a specific moment where I felt it, honestly," said the 23-year-old.

"I took a medical timeout and became a little bit unfocused on the court, and it took me a couple of games to get into the match again.

Zhang Shuai, the highest ranked Chinese player, made quick work of Aliaksandra Sasnovich, beating the Belarusian qualifier 6-0 6-3.

The 20th-seed, a quarterfinalist at last year’s Australian Open, will face American Alison Riske in the next round.

"Frustrated" fourth seed Simona Halep, who called for medical attention after losing the first set and went down 6-3 6-1 to American Shelby Rogers, said she was struggling with a knee injury.

Halep was playing the first match of the tournament on the centre court, the Rod Laver Arena, and became the first major casualty.

It was a case of déjà vu for the right-hander, who was sent packing at the same stage last year by Zhang.

Teen sensation Destanee Aiava, inspired by tips from Serena Williams, promised her historic Australian Open appearance would not be her last despite crashing out in round one on Monday.

Sixteen-year-old Aiava became the first player born this millennium to contest a Grand Slam tournament, and showed she could be a force in the future in her 6-3 7-6 (7/4) defeat to Germany’s Mona Barthel.

The young Australian showed plenty of power and confident shot-making — and few signs of nerves — and she ran Barthel close in the second set before succumbing in 92 minutes.

"This isn’t the first and the last time I’m going to be here. There’s plenty more to come," she said afterwards.

"Nothing really surprised me. I think I learnt how to be more composed out there, and I didn’t rush as much. But obviously it wasn’t my day," she added.

AFP