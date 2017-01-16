Graeme weathers the storm to win the SA Open

Earlier last week, after he grabbed the lead in the South African Open, Storm almost choked up when he spoke of the importance of grasping and clinging on to second chances.

He played like his life depended on it by fastidiously sticking to his guns to see off the challenge of the redoubtable world No2 McIlroy.

The 37-year-old stuck to the script no matter what McIlroy threw at him.

"The pressure was great," said Storm. "The experience of Portugal at the end of last year kind of helped me. That was real pressure — playing for your livelihood; playing to stay on the European Tour; playing to be able to pay the bills back home.

"I managed to squeeze in through the back door. I think that just proves I deserve to be out here," Storm said. By playing percentage, if unspectacular golf, Storm gave himself an opportunity to remain in contention. Even after McIlroy had wiped out a three-shot overnight deficit Storm stuck to his strategy.

It paid off after McIlroy had gone into the lead when on the 17th the Ulsterman failed to extricate himself from a green-side bunker at his first attempt.

Being patient also paid off when the spectre of sudden death became a reality.

Being unable to match McIlroy for distance off the tee, had its advantages, though.

"I knew I would be in first. That was a good thing in a sense because it meant that I could put a bit of pressure on. I was always going in first and not having to follow," explained Storm.

McIlroy was not the only one to rue his effort on the par-three 17th. Jordan Smith’s challenge was effectively killed off when he bogeyed with one hole to play. That left him out of a spot in the play-off.

It must have felt like Groundhog Day in the prolonged but dramatic play-off. Both players finished the first two holes in regulation but not before McIlroy hit a near-miracle approach from under a tree.

He again missed the fairway on the third play-off hole and from a more favourable position than on the previous hole his approach fell short of the green. Storm held his nerve as McIlroy tellingly failed to get it up and down. The leading South African was Dean Burmeister on 15-under with Trevor Fisher Jnr and Thomas Aiken a shot back.