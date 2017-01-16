CAPE2RIO RACE
No stopping Runaway in seminal race
Hector Velarde’s Runaway from Peru wins Cape2Rio yacht race line honours
Runaway has run off with the line honours in the Cape2Rio yacht race.
Owned and skippered by Hector Velarde, Runaway from Peru finished early on Saturday, 13 days after setting sail from Cape Town.
German yacht Black Pearl was second to finish, almost a full 24 hours later.
Based on the latest positioning reports, South African entrant Lion of Africa Vulcan should be the third boat to finish the race.
Runaway, with Black Pearl and Lion of Africa Vulcan, was one of the favourites to take line honours at the Cape2Rio.
Following a decisive move when confronted with a low-pressure system midway through the race, Runaway was able to move clear of Black Pearl and Lion of Vulcan Africa and stay in the lead until the end.
While Runaway was first across the line, handicap honours will only be announced once all yachts have completed the race.
Runaway crew member Steve Dodd said the 3,500 nautical-mile ocean crossing was a good race from start to finish, with a lot of cat-and-mouse and follow-the-leader manoeuvres in the early stages.
"We all do a lot racing, and compete in various events," said Dodd, "but this is the one true ocean crossing. To cross the Atlantic, to go from one continent to another, that’s pretty special. It’s an accomplishment to be proud of as there are not many opportunities to do something like this."
Black Pearl’s owner and skipper, Stefan Jentzsch, echoed Dodd’s sentiments. "It was exhausting and maybe not exactly what we are used to, but it was interesting, exciting and challenging to be a part of this iconic event."
The two crews both commented on the demanding nature of the 2017 Cape2Rio, with Black Pearl navigator Mark Lagesse calling it one of the toughest Cape2Rio races he can remember. "The first three days were brutal out of Cape Town, in the middle days we had lots of rain, and then the last three days were also tough. We also had a leak, and the faster we went, the quicker the water came in from the leak, so we spent as much time bailing water out as we did sailing," he said.
Please login or register to comment.