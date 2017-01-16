No stopping Runaway in seminal race

Runaway has run off with the line honours in the Cape2Rio yacht race.

Owned and skippered by Hector Velarde, Runaway from Peru finished early on Saturday, 13 days after setting sail from Cape Town.

German yacht Black Pearl was second to finish, almost a full 24 hours later.

Based on the latest positioning reports, South African entrant Lion of Africa Vulcan should be the third boat to finish the race.

Runaway, with Black Pearl and Lion of Africa Vulcan, was one of the favourites to take line honours at the Cape2Rio.

Following a decisive move when confronted with a low-pressure system midway through the race, Runaway was able to move clear of Black Pearl and Lion of Vulcan Africa and stay in the lead until the end.

While Runaway was first across the line, handicap honours will only be announced once all yachts have completed the race.