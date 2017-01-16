Andy Murray targets Aussie Open jinx

Melbourne — Andy Murray sets out on Monday to end a record run of Australian Open final defeats as his great rival Novak Djokovic vies to become the tournament’s greatest champion of all-time.

World No1 Murray is looking to avoid becoming the first man in the post-1968 Open era to lose six Grand Slam finals at the same major. His coach, Ivan Lendl, lost five finals at the US Open before he broke through in New York in 1985.

Murray, who opens his campaign with a match against Ukraine’s Illya Marchenko on Rod Laver Arena, says he is in a better position this time to finally break through for his maiden Australian Open.

"I obviously feel pretty confident after the way the last season finished," Murray said.

"I do love it here. I love the conditions. I have played really well here over the years and I just haven’t managed to get over the final hurdle. But I think I’m in a decent position to do it. I think I’ve a chance to win here."

Murray is coming off a magnificent 2016 that included a second Wimbledon crown, a successful Olympic title defence and knocking Djokovic off the top spot to become world No1 for the first time.

Murray is drawn to meet Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori or Swiss legend Roger Federer in the quarters and 2014 winner Stan Wawrinka in the semis.