Tarry’s uppermost concern is Legal Eagle’s future

As Sean Tarry heads into the final seven months of the season the clear favourite to bag another trainers title, the champion conditioner has one worry on his mind.

Will next Saturday’s L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate and the Sun Met on January 28 be the last two races that his top performer Legal Eagle will be in his care?

Derek Brugman, racing manager for Legal Eagle’s owner Markus Jooste, announced in December that there were plans afoot to send 15 horses to race in the US. Tarry reacted to the news saying: "Nothing is cast in stone and we’ll have to see how things pan out." This is fair comment but he would be sad to lose his principal moneyspinner.

On the other hand, one has to say it is a brave and fresh approach by Brugman as it would be interesting to see how a home-bred such as Legal Eagle would fare against the best turf horses in the US.