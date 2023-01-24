Sport / Cricket

Klusener believes bottom-placed Durban Super Giants can make a comeback

Minibreak in the SA20 for the England ODIs will help to retrieve their fighting spirit, says Proteas legend

24 January 2023 - 15:02 AMIR CHETTY
Durban Super Giants coach Lance Klusener, right, interacts with a fan during the SA20 match against Pretoria Capitals at Kingsmead. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SPORTZPICS/SA20
Durban Super Giants head coach Lance Klusener is confident his side can turn their fortunes around and make a push for a spot in the semifinals of the Betway SA20.

Klusener was speaking after his players were on the receiving end of a sobering defeat at the hands of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in pursuit of a mammoth 211-run target. They fell woefully short as they were dismissed for 86 in 14.4 overs in front of a boisterous St George’s Park crowd in Gqeberha.

This latest loss left Klusener’s side rooted to the bottom of the table on eight points after six matches, with four to come. It was the second time in as many matches the Durban outfit were skittled for under 90 runs, having collapsed to a meagre 80 all out against the Pretoria Capitals last Friday.

Starting with a clash against the Johannesburg Super Kings on Tuesday, the former Proteas all-rounder will want to see grit and determination from his men.

“Winning and losing is one thing, but I don’t think we had the fight in us today, or the other day as well, so the biggest concern is making sure we stay in the fight,” he said. “If you can do that, you give yourself half a chance, but we didn’t do that.”

Klusener feels his team have not played to their potential. “We are a better side than that and it is a bit frustrating because I know the boys are hurting and they know they are a better team than that, so it is best we sort it out.

“We will have a good chat, have a look at ourselves. In terms of the games coming thick and fast, it is doing that for all the other teams. What can happen is that if you get on a downward spiral it becomes tough to turn it around in such a short time; so if you are winning, it can work for you.”

He said the minibreak for the Proteas-England ODI series will be the ideal time to look at what has worked for them. “We have one more game with pretty much the same squad before we lose some guys. They will play with the national side and then return.

“We also lose Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder, so we need to jump on replacements for that, which will hopefully freshen us up.”

NEIL MANTHORP: Orange is the new blackout looming for the Proteas

Fail to win well against England, and the Dutch will stand between World Cup qualification and oblivion for SA
21 hours ago

Proteas will benefit from learning new styles in SA20

Slow and turning pitches require greater skill from batters and adjustments from fast bowlers
1 day ago

SuperKings’ Aaron Phangiso reported for chucking in SA20

Left-arm spinner is able to continue playing while a adjudication panel reviews his action
4 days ago
