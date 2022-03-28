Sport / Cricket Elgar looking for solid start in first Test against the Tigers Proteas aim to make a fast start in two-match series against Bangladesh, says captain B L Premium

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar believes a good start against Bangladesh could be the difference between winning and losing as the sides prepare for the opening clash of the two-match Test series starting in Durban on Thursday.

Speaking at a media conference on Monday, Elgar said the Proteas will have to put their poor starts in recent matches behind them as they look to make a fast start in this series...