New Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma wants the team to play an aggressive brand of cricket that can be executed under different conditions and on any occasion.

The 30-year-old Langa-born Bavuma will lead SA for the first time in the limited-overs series against Pakistan that starts in Centurion on Friday after his recent appointment as white ball captain.

“If you look at SA‚ we have always been a more than competitive ODI unit even to a point where the guys have got us to position No 1‚” said Bavuma in his maiden captain media conference on Monday.

“So I think for me it is really just to try and find that style of play and create something that makes us accountable to something‚ and most importantly‚ be able to execute that style of play in any conditions or any occasion.”

Bavuma will oversee the 2021 ICC Twenty20 World Cup in India in October and November‚ and in another Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in 2022‚ including the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

The new leader will usher in his tenure when the Proteas take on Misbah ul-Haq’s Pakistan in the first of the three ODIs at SuperSport Park at 10am.

“We have the opportunity now building up to the 2023 World Cup to really define our style of play and how we want to go about our business‚” said Bavuma.

“For me I just want to enjoy the journey‚ to enjoy this new chapter in my new book. I look forward to creating and adding value within the team.”

The Proteas will play three ODIs that will be followed by four T20 matches‚ with all the games played at Centurion and the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

“The mood in the camp has been rather optimistic. I guess it is always nice to get new faces‚ guys being rewarded for their performances and talent that they have showed domestically.

“I guess from the senior guys as well it is always nice to have new guys in the team‚ guys that will be pushing you‚ who will kind of ensure that you are showing off your best.”