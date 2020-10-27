Sport / Cricket

AB skips Big Bash but has ‘unfinished business’ in Brisbane

De Villiers puts family first but hopes to play again for Brisbane Heat

27 October 2020 - 15:35 Agency Staff
AB de Villiers of the Heat plays a shot during the Big Bash League match between the Brisbane Heat and the Sydney Sixers at The Gabba on January 23 2020. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/BRADLEY KANARIS
Melbourne — AB de Villiers has decided to skip the 2020 Big Bash League due to family and Covid-19 related issues but the batsman has “unfinished business” at the Brisbane Heat and hopes to return at some point, the team said on Tuesday.   

Coach Darren Lehmann said Brisbane has been keen to resign the South African, who is playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but factors emerged that “changed everyone’s plans”.

“The main one, aside from the challenges represented by Covid-19 and international travel, is that AB and his wife Danielle are expecting their third child very soon,” Lehmann added. “He has been in excellent touch in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, so he obviously remains a player we’d like to keep working with when the circumstances allow.”

De Villiers said he intended to return to the Heat once the situation improves. “With a young, growing family, and the uncertainty around travel and conditions due to Covid-19, we reluctantly decided it wasn’t going to be this season,” he said.

“I am very open to returning to the club in the future. The team didn’t get the results we were hoping for and I consider there is some unfinished business to deal with.”

Brisbane have retained the services of Afghan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for this year’s tournament, which begins on December 3. 

Reuters

