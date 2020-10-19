Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: CSA board prepare to fight for their privileges The likes of acting president Beresford Williams see the game as ‘theirs’ rather than belonging to the players and supporters BL PREMIUM

Six days have passed since an angry minister of sport, arts & culture Nathi Mthethwa told the Cricket SA directors he was going to “intervene” because they were bringing their sport into disrepute and were clearly unable to self-correct.

In those six days, the nation’s dwindling number of cricket lovers have heard nothing to reassure them. Nothing at all.