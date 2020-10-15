KEVIN MCCALLUM: Hello Cricket SA, this is it, an intervention
The board needs to make way for true cricket lovers who will advance the sport
15 October 2020 - 16:09
Wednesday October 15 will go down as a momentous day in the history of SA cricket. For, at 4.45pm precisely, a statement from Cricket SA dropped that we may never see the likes of again.
“Border Cricket is proud to announce the sponsorship of Nate’s Car Sales as a transport provider, primarily but not limited to our men’s and ladies senior provincial teams. Border Cricket is proud to be associated with an up-and-coming brand and feels the two brands complement each other well,” read the statement.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now