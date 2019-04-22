London — Dale Steyn made the perfect comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Kolkata on Friday. Almost.

Steyn bowled the first delivery of Kolkata Knight Riders’ reply for Royal Challengers Bangalore‚ an outswinger that KKR’s Chris Lynn edged.

The ball flew waist high towards first slip‚ where Marcus Stoinis reached to his right and seemed to have the catch covered … Instead he sent it tumbling to earth.

Steyn smiled the smile of a man who has come through a hair-raising journey with his body in the past few years‚ the smile of someone who had lucked into an IPL deal because someone else — Nathan Coulter-Nile — could not take up the original offer.

With that Steyn turned on his heel‚ walked back to his mark and steamed in again.

And after the last ball of that over Steyn was smiling again.

Lynn blipped an unconvincing stroke to mid-off‚ where Virat Kohli held the catch.

Kohli was on hand again at the end of Steyn’s third over‚ reaching above his head to palm Shubnam Gill’s toe-ended uppish effort and caught it on the way down.

Steyn’s first three overs cost 22 runs — 12 of them in his second when Sunil Narine hit three fours — and his last bled 18 thanks largely to the two sixes and a four hit by Nitish Rana.

But the veteran fast bowler would have been happy to be back in a competition he last graced in 2016‚ when he played one match for Gujarat Lions having spent the previous three seasons as an integral part of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s attack.

Steyn was back in action in Bangalore on Sunday against Chennai Super Kings‚ whose Shane Watson drove at and edged the South African’s fifth delivery towards Stoinis at slip …

This time Stoinis held on‚ taking the catch above his head.

Steyn’s next delivery was a 144km/h yorker that clattered into Suresh Raina’s stumps.

Faf du Plessis faced Steyn’s hat-trick ball — and he sent it squirting square on the off-side for a single.