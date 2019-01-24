SA forgives Pakistan captain for racial taunt

SA has forgiven Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for racially taunting Proteas fast bowler Andile Phehlukwayo during the second ODI at Kingsmead on Tuesday.

But Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has said the team have left the matter in the hands of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC is looking into the matter after it received a detailed report from the match officials and an announcement is expected on whether Ahmed will take to the field in the third match at Centurion on Friday.

“We forgive him because he said sorry‚” said Du Plessis on Thursday. “He has apologised and taken responsibility for it‚ it is out of our hands and the ICC will have to deal with it now.

“When you come to SA‚ you have to be very careful when you go to racial comments. I am sure he didn’t mean it like that but he has taken responsibility and we will have to see what the outcome of that is going to be.

“This is not something that we take lightly as a team‚ but the fact that he apologised straightaway means there is regret from his part.”

Ahmed was caught by the stump microphone saying to Phehlukwayo in Urdu: “Abey kaale‚ teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?"

The comment was translated as: “Hey black guy‚ where’s your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?”

The Pakistan captain has received widespread condemnation back home and in SA after the racial remarks.

Part of his apology said: “I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday’s game against SA.

“My words were not directed towards anyone in particular.”

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and two officials declined to comment on the matter on Thursday before training at SuperSport Park.

TimesLIVE