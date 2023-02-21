Politics

WATCH: Focus on Gauteng's political landscape

Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya

21 February 2023 - 16:16
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province is investigating all options in a bid to secure power from independent providers to reduce ongoing blackouts. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province is investigating all options in a bid to secure power from independent providers to reduce ongoing blackouts. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has presented his first state of the province address. In his address he outlined ambitious plans for how the province plans to tackle crime. This is after Gauteng recorded the second-highest number of multiple murders in the country, with other crimes also on the rise. Meanwhile, the DA-led Tshwane council is set to elect its fifth mayor in eight years after the resignation of Randall Williams. Business Day TV spoke to Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya, for further details.

