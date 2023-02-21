Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
The largest negative contributor to the 0.6% year-on-year decrease in December were retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries
Wednesday, February 22 2023
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Price rally may renew concerns among industry and governments
Ghanaian international was a victim of Turkey’s devastating earthquake, leaving his Turkish club, family and friends in mourning
On the road to St Helena, a diversion reminds Nick Yell that he is merely ‘a flash in the pan’
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has presented his first state of the province address. In his address he outlined ambitious plans for how the province plans to tackle crime. This is after Gauteng recorded the second-highest number of multiple murders in the country, with other crimes also on the rise. Meanwhile, the DA-led Tshwane council is set to elect its fifth mayor in eight years after the resignation of Randall Williams. Business Day TV spoke to Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya, for further details.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Focus on Gauteng’s political landscape
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has presented his first state of the province address. In his address he outlined ambitious plans for how the province plans to tackle crime. This is after Gauteng recorded the second-highest number of multiple murders in the country, with other crimes also on the rise. Meanwhile, the DA-led Tshwane council is set to elect its fifth mayor in eight years after the resignation of Randall Williams. Business Day TV spoke to Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya, for further details.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.