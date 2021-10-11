Ramaphosa confident of clinching Durban metro
On Sunday at Umlazi, thousands of supporters turned up in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the president
11 October 2021 - 06:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa has said corruption allegations against his key ally, ANC Eastern Cape chair and premier Oscar Mabuyane, contained in a public protector’s report will be studied and considered.
He made these comments in rural Umbumbulu on Saturday during an intense door-to-door campaign in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of local government elections in two weeks time...
