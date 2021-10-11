Politics

Ramaphosa confident of clinching Durban metro

On Sunday at Umlazi, thousands of supporters turned up in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the president

BL Premium
11 October 2021 - 06:07 Luyolo Mkentane and Mary Papayya

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said corruption allegations against his key ally, ANC Eastern Cape chair and premier Oscar Mabuyane, contained in a public protector’s report will be studied and considered.

He made these comments in rural Umbumbulu on Saturday during an intense door-to-door campaign in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of local government elections in two weeks time...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now