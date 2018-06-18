ANC’s top committee tackles tough provincial topics

The ANC is holding a special meeting where its national executive committee (NEC) is discussing issues relating to its provincial structures and provincial conferences.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Monday that the one-day meeting focused on KwaZulu-Natal, where he said progress was made. The party’s biggest province will still go to its conference but Magashule did not give a date.

He also praised the provincial task team (PTT) and NEC deployees to the province, saying they were doing well despite court challenge.

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal elective conference was stopped from taking place two weekends ago when a disgruntled group of party members approached the High Court in Pietermaritzburg to have it interdicted.