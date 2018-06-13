Politics

NATIONAL EXECUTIVE

KwaZulu-Natal crisis the top concern at ANC's special meeting

13 June 2018 - 05:07 Genevieve Quintal
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The ANC’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting this weekend will have to deal with the severe problems facing a number of the party’s provinces — most notably its largest, KwaZulu-Natal.

The province’s elective conference was stopped from taking place at the weekend when a disgruntled group of ANC members approached the High Court in Pietermaritzburg to have it interdicted.

KwaZulu-Natal has been without leadership since the same court in 2017 nullified its 2015 elective conference after finding some irregularities. The past weekend was meant to be a rerun of that conference.

The ANC’s national working committee on Monday received a report on the province.

Party spokesman Pule Mabe said the issues raised would now be taken to the special NEC meeting. "What is important is to be able to find an amicable resolve on the issues that are there in the shortest time possible so that the province can hold a conference and have leadership and prepare for immediate tasks," he said.

The tasks included focusing on the 2019 elections and consolidating the ANC’s renewal programme, which was resolved at the Nasrec conference.

Some ANC members in the province have called for those who took the province to court to face disciplinary action.

Mabe said the special NEC would deal with all these issues.

"I think what the organisation is doing is to make sure that it looks at all the issues holistically so that in whatever efforts or resolution that is being facilitated on the issues at play that happens within the context of uniting our members and making sure that we ultimately stabilise the organisation and move everyone forward," he said.

The special meeting is expected to deal with the appointment of a new North West premier after Supra Mahumapelo was forced to resign. It will also deal with the issue of a disgruntled group in the Free State wanting to go to court to nullify the province’s recent elective conference.

There also seems to be a push to have the North West provincial executive committee, which is still controlled by Mahumapelo, dissolved.

The NEC meeting in May gave the national working committee the task of looking into the situation in both provinces and reporting back to a special NEC meeting.

The struggle over provincial conferences reflects the battle for dominance in the ANC between the factions in the leadership elected at Nasrec.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

ANC to map a way forward after KZN conference halted

The party’s national committee will review the tense conference saga
Politics
2 days ago

Witness to KZN political killings says his life is in danger after testifying

Thabiso Zulu, a friend of murdered Sindiso Magaqa, is also angry at not getting a copy of his transcript, saying ‘these people are playing with ...
Politics
13 hours ago

ANC told it cannot hold its KZN elective conference

Pietermartizburg High court grants an eleventh-hour court challenge to stop the conference
Politics
4 days ago

IFP wins in KZN show growing political savvy

The Inkatha Freedom Party grows its support base as the ANC battles internal division and the National Freedom Party has all but disintegrated in the ...
Politics
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: We need to protect the public ...
Politics
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: How Zuma plans to mobilise ...
Politics
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Siya Kolisi or Floyd Shivambu? ...
Politics
4.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Why did red Floyd try to rock ...
Politics
5.
KwaZulu-Natal crisis the top concern at ANC's ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.