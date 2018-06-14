How the IFP is cosying up to the Zulu king

Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) are once again beginning to find each other, at a time when the monarch’s relationship with the ANC has soured in the post-Jacob Zuma era.

Early this week Zwelithini rebuked the ANC government, saying he will summon President Cyril Ramaphosa to explain his government’s position on land and other pertinent issues.

After his election as ANC president in December, Rama-phosa paid homage to the king, introducing the top-six leadership and presenting him with a herd of Ankone cattle.

However, Zuma’s removal coincided with a thawing relationship between the king and the ANC government. This was after a high-level panel led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe recommended that Parliament scrap the law that allows the king’s Ingonyama Trust to own vast tracts of land in KwaZulu-Natal.