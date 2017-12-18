In mostly lighthearted final media briefing, Gwede Mantashe remained immovable
The ANC secretary-general told the incoming leadership: ‘When you throw your hands in the air when there problems you [give] yourself a luxury you don’t have. Confront the issue and engage, have intense meetings
18 December 2017 - 13:02
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.