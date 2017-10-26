After months of anticipation‚ the tripartite alliance’s political council has finally met a week after President Jacob Zuma axed South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande from his Cabinet, without consultation.

The ANC‚ along with alliance partners the SACP‚ union federation Cosatu and the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) were said to be deliberating on the manner in which Zuma has handled his administrative duties, and the call for him to step down.

"As we all know‚ there have been a number of different issues raised by various alliance partners in the public domain‚ that is, when Cosatu called for the president to step down and raising questions as to how the alliance works. There are issues being put on the table as we speak [but] I can’t give you comment beyond that and I’m not going to give you any sense of how the discussions are going‚" said ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

She was briefing the media outside the party’s headquarters‚ Luthuli House‚ in Johannesburg on Thursday.

"The format the [alliance] political council takes is that each alliance partner puts forward issues and then we have a discussion after that, based on what matters have been raised by each one of us. The meeting is running extremely well and there is a good mood in the meeting‚ there’s a mood of listening and raising issues very honestly‚" she said.

"We are all committed to ensuring we walk out of this meeting with the alliance intact and certainly that is the spirit of the meeting. This is not a meeting to dismantle the alliance‚ it’s a meeting to look at how we deal with the problems we have and to strengthen the alliance."

The meeting comes amid tensions between the ANC and Cosatu‚ after Cosatu first publicly called for Zuma to step down in May. Cosatu’s call came after the president was booed‚ heckled and prevented from addressing workers during the federation’s main May Day rally in Bloemfontein.

The SACP and Cosatu — which have both banned Zuma from addressing their events — have said they are now in a position to explain why the embattled president needs to vacate his position as the head of state.

The alliance council comprises six national officials from the ANC‚ SACP‚ Cosatu and Sanco. The meeting is due to go on until Friday.