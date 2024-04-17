World / Middle East

UN appeals for $2.8bn for Gaza and West Bank aid

17 April 2024 - 15:53
by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
Palestinians gather to buy bread from a bakery in Gaza City, April 14 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Palestinians gather to buy bread from a bakery in Gaza City, April 14 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Geneva — The UN appealed on Wednesday for $2.8bn in funding to assist more than 3-million people in Gaza and the West Bank until the end of the year, to help ease food shortages and prevent looming famine in Gaza.

A flash appeal published by the UN office for the co-ordination of humanitarian affairs said that sum was needed to help 3.1-million people and “reduce human suffering and prevent further loss of life”. A chunk of the funding — $782.1m — would be destined for food aid for 2.2-million people in Gaza and 400,000 people in the West Bank, the appeal said.

More than six months of war have created critical food shortages among Gaza’s Palestinians that in some areas now exceed famine levels, according to the UN.

A senior UN aid official said on Tuesday that the UN was struggling to prevent famine in the Gaza Strip and while there had been some improvement in co-ordination with Israel, aid deliveries in the enclave still faced obstacles.

Israel aims to wipe out Hamas in Gaza after a deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group, in which it killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 people hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Gaza health authorities say Israel has killed more than 33,000 people since, in its assault on the enclave.

Reuters

