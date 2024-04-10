WANDILE SIHLOBO: Red meat and wool exports are on path to recovery
Some markets were closed temporarily in the past two years as SA contended with foot-and-mouth disease
10 April 2024 - 05:00
The past two years presented major challenges for the SA livestock industry, especially the spread of foot-and-mouth disease and higher feed costs.
As farmers, feedlots and government worked to control the spread of foot-and-mouth, the effect on the revenues of farming businesses was deepening as they had to limit the movement of animals. Some export markets were temporarily closed...
