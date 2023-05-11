The currency weakens as much as 1.5% to R18.90/$, the lowest level since the early days of Covid-19 pandemic
Its handling of the trial leaves a lot to be desired, especially in other state capture cases
Parties ask Constitutional Court to confirm high court finding on overreaching by North West provincial government
Public enterprises deputy minister says the government is ‘open to debate’ on funding for ailing state-owned enterprises
The SA-based medtech firm, which harnesses AI and machine learning to create sustainable healthcare experiences, is poised for huge growth
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
The death toll linked to the starvation cult has reached 145 and hundreds of people are still missing
The Irish team made a statement by dumping Ulster from the competition in front of their home fans in Belfast last week
The platform is restructuring amid ‘increasingly fierce competition and macroeconomic challenges’
If you count from the date of launch, LinkedIn turned 20 last week. Or 21, if you’re looking at date of establishment. To celebrate — or entirely coincidentally — it will be firing more than 700 staff from its Chinese operations and shuttering InCareer, the pared-back Chinese version of the site.
It is an interesting move from this, the dependable older sibling of the social media family. Launched in 2003, LinkedIn has outlived many a comparable platform (like MySpace, Bebo, Google+ and so on) by being somewhat incomparable, the only such platform that put work first, and proudly so. ..
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: LinkedIn backs away from Chinese connection
