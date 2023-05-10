An unexpected rise in US oil inventories has sparked demand concerns, while investors await US inflation data
The opportunity is there for Britain’s new king and his heirs to reshape the institution and give it a more modern and relevant role
National police commissioner backs former Eskom CEO’s claim he informed law enforcement, but the Hawks and police minister deny they were told
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
Michelin moved swiftly to protect trade secrets which a former employee was able to reveal to its competitor
GDP downgraded as severe load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on business confidence
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Nine-member jury awards about $5m in compensatory and punitive damages in civil case
Fifteen players invited, but excludes Stormers players who are preparing for the URC semifinal
Ban on private jets could set a precedent, but will barely scratch the surface of aviation emissions
All bureaucracies have norms that determine how they go about implementing government policy and whether they engage citizens, and in that process shape citizen expectations about the delivery of public services. These engagements are crucial for the effective functioning of a democracy.
That’s why an understanding of what norms guide civil servants in their work, and what effect those norms have, is so important. But it’s an issue that is not discussed as much as it should in SA...
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: How doing a good job on paper is fuel for streets of fire
When bureaucratic norms favour too much compliance to rules, service delivery suffers, angering citizens
