JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: How doing a good job on paper is fuel for streets of fire

When bureaucratic norms favour too much compliance to rules, service delivery suffers, angering citizens

10 May 2023 - 05:00 Jabulani Sikhakhane

All bureaucracies have norms that determine how they go about implementing government policy and whether they engage citizens, and in that process shape citizen expectations about the delivery of public services. These engagements are crucial for the effective functioning of a democracy.

That’s why an understanding of what norms guide civil servants in their work, and what effect those norms have, is so important. But it’s an issue that is not discussed as much as it should in SA...

