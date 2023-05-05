HILARY JOFFE: A Transnet road map could temper the logistics crisis

That is partly due to US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s pushing back on market expectations of rate cuts in 2023
Economists have been revising growth forecasts down towards zero in recent months. While load-shedding is the major culprit, “logistical constraints” are not too far behind.
The crises at Transnet’s rail and port operations tend to receive less attention than the electricity crisis, but they weigh heavily on SA’s ability to export and attract investment. As in electricity, President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised greater private sector participation in key parts of Transnet’s operations, in an effort to bring much-needed investment and expertise into upgrading their infrastructure and turning them around.
Transnet has publicly supported his approach and has launched various tenders. But its efforts so far to partner with the private sector either seemed designed to fail — as 2022’s auction of rail slots did — or have been excruciatingly slow. And that’s perhaps as much government’s fault as its own.
Take the private container terminal partnerships that Transnet seeks to enter into at its key Durban and Ngqura ports, where deadlines have so far slipped twice. Transnet issued a request for qualifications in February 2022. In August it announced a shortlist of 10 bidders for the Durban Pier 2 container terminal, and four for Ngqura. The partnerships were expected to be in place by January. In March Ramaphosa told the investment conference he expected the partnerships to be concluded “in coming weeks”.
Bidders for the Durban terminal, including most of the world’s leading container terminal operators, submitted detailed technical and financial tenders to Transnet on March 31. They are still waiting for news. Transnet says the evaluation of the shortlisted bidders for Durban has been finalised and submitted to government. “Transnet aims to have the process concluded and a partner in place during the first half of the year,” it said on Wednesday. Ngqura could take longer.
SA has long had successful private terminal operators at its ports, but container terminals have remained a Transnet monopoly — and reforms there are urgently needed. The Durban, Ngqura and Cape Town container terminals are in the bottom five of the 370 terminals ranked by the World Bank’s latest global Container Port Performance Index. Even within Africa, neighbours such as Mombasa, Beira and Maputo rank far higher and the port of Djibouti is in the top 20. Crane moves per hour at the Durban Container Terminal average 18 compared to global best practice of 40, according to a recent study. Vessel waiting times at Durban are 41 hours longer than at Dakar and 60 hours longer than the global median.
There is plenty of upside for Transnet, and for SA, in private sector participation, and in ports the appetite seems to be there, in contrast to freight rail, where the attitude seems reluctant at best. Last year’s 19-slot rail tender was for only two years, with stringent conditions, so it’s hardly surprising it ended with just one successful applicant, on the Kroonstad line. By contrast, the container concession would be for 25 years, and it gives the private partner operating rights and management control.
Bidders see a real opportunity to ramp up efficiencies, lower costs and improve service. Transnet, for its part, wants to position Durban “as a competitive hub port and to restore its status as the number one port on the continent”, in line with the master plan for the port of Durban, according to the 2022 documents. Partnering with a global partner with extensive experience in operating port terminals would improve operations and bring the sizeable investment needed to upgrade and expand the infrastructure — Transnet has aspirations to triple capacity at the Durban port. Crucially, the deal would also incorporate DCT2 into the selected partner’s global network.
For SA, a deal would directly mean tens of billions of rand worth of investment directly as well as helping to boost its international trade. And with global demand for our exports declining as the global economy weakens, the longer it takes the more we risk missing the boat, as it were. The same goes for a range of other requests for private sector participation that Transnet has issued, including the Durban-Joburg container corridor, where a request for proposals was issued in January with an end-May deadline.
Potentially these could start to have a gradual effect on SA’s logistics crisis over the medium term. And if the Durban partnership is announced in June, it will be a much needed piece of good news on Ramaphosa’s reform front, showing at least some implementation on all those promises.
However, turning around Transnet with private sector participation requires a broader restructuring of the state-owned enterprise. As the failed rail slot tender suggested, there is resistance within to giving control to private players, and no clear way in the present structure to address that.
But there are also competing interests in Transnet. The ports and pipelines tend to make the profits, while freight rail runs at a significant loss and is cross-subsidised by the other divisions. They in turn might want to find ways to make a lot more money — especially as Transnet has a huge quantity of debt that has to be repaid over the next few years.
The Transnet National Ports Operator (TNPO), which owns SA’s ports, has a clear interest in ensuring it can maximise revenues from the various terminal operators. And it can probably do a lot better on concessioning out to private operators than it does from allowing Transnet Port Terminals to run all the container terminals inefficiently.
Though TNPA is now technically a corporation in its own right and should run independently, making it more attractive for the private sector to invest, government has yet to appoint a permanent board so reform remains incomplete. Nor is it clear what the end state is for Transnet, or for the sector.
The government has moved to develop a Transnet road map, similar to Eskom’s road map of 2029, which could see a significant restructuring of Transnet. The initiative, led by the presidency and Operation Vulindlela, includes the departments of transport and public enterprises and the Treasury. A draft could be published as early as midyear.
The government seems at last to be focusing on the crisis. This reform will no doubt be as slow and contested as Ramaphosa’s other efforts; one can but hope it heads in the right direction.
• Joffe is editor-at-large.
HILARY JOFFE: A Transnet road map could temper the logistics crisis
Slow moves to get ports working could begin to make exporting more efficient
