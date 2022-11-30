Opinion / Columnists

State of the Smart

JOHAN STEYN: When robots cause harm the case law is lacking

Business leaders should be aware of the potential legal risks when considering AI technology

30 November 2022 - 05:00 Johan Steyn

A person is injured or killed by a self-driving vehicle. A building is damaged when an autonomous drone crashes into it. A software platform wrongly diagnoses and treats medical conditions.

A computer powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that reviews mortgage applications may be biased if it considers factors such as certain demographics. A robotic surgery system augmented with AI could potentially make a decision that endangers the patient during the operation...

