JOHAN STEYN: When robots cause harm the case law is lacking

Gains capped by prospect of Opec+ maintaining output at current levels despite signs that demand from China may rebound
Accessing data and analytical insights into how resources are used and where leaks or faults affect consumption can be crucial
The accused include Transnet’s former CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former CFOs Anoj Singh and Garry Pita, and Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood
The president says a Sudanese businessman bought 20 buffalo from Phala Phala for $580,000
A grower-led consortium has submitted a proposal to acquire the assets of the beleaguered sugar giant Tongaat Hulett
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
It also considers using frozen assets to help rebuild Ukraine
They may face more drama in clash with the team that forced their exit in 2010
One-off Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance fetched R3.7m at auction, with the proceeds going to public tennis facilities in London
A person is injured or killed by a self-driving vehicle. A building is damaged when an autonomous drone crashes into it. A software platform wrongly diagnoses and treats medical conditions.
A computer powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that reviews mortgage applications may be biased if it considers factors such as certain demographics. A robotic surgery system augmented with AI could potentially make a decision that endangers the patient during the operation...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
State of the Smart
JOHAN STEYN: When robots cause harm the case law is lacking
Business leaders should be aware of the potential legal risks when considering AI technology
A person is injured or killed by a self-driving vehicle. A building is damaged when an autonomous drone crashes into it. A software platform wrongly diagnoses and treats medical conditions.
A computer powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that reviews mortgage applications may be biased if it considers factors such as certain demographics. A robotic surgery system augmented with AI could potentially make a decision that endangers the patient during the operation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.