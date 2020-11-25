PETER BRUCE: The two faces of Tito, each as sincere as the other
25 November 2020 - 19:50
I remember greeting Tito Mboweni’s return to government with some delight in 2018 after poor Nhlanhla Nene had been forced to resign as finance minister. Mboweni, I think I said, would be a tonic. He was everything but boring.
I remembered that when he was governor of the Reserve Bank he had shown incredible courage in the face of adversity when, early on in his term, the team running the national payments system resigned and walked out, hoping to force the new governor to outsource management of the system to them. He faced them down...
