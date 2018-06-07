EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Where does history end and propaganda start?
Jacob Zuma is threatening the ANC, telling it to back off and leave him alone — or else; however, he really would like some of that Legal Aid...
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Eskom employs 47,658 people to generate less than 47,000MW of power — far more than its peers. Its staff members also earn far above South African average salaries.
The Millennium Falcon failed to lift Solo to profit, making it the first loss-making movie in the Star Wars franchise.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
If you believe Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s nonsense, you deserve to have compulsory history shoved down your throat, writes Jonathan Jansen.
Among the criteria for obtaining legal aid is that you must earn less than R5,500 a month after tax, or be part of a household that earns less than R6,000 a month. Former president Jacob Zuma, who intends pleading poverty at Friday’s court appearance, certainly does not qualify.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The price of platinum is forecast to begin rising, albeit slowly, after touching a 12-year low during 2017, bringing some respite to mining companies in SA where more than half the country’s platinum mines are unprofitable.
Sanlam prevaricated over why it does not report the voting results of resolutions tabled at its AGM.
Zapiro's cartoon @dailymaverick (6 June 2018) on Seeds of Discontent #Zuma @CyrilRamaphosa @MYANC - https://t.co/AUw9cpg1ok pic.twitter.com/ifKXDJN8wu— Zapiro (@zapiro) June 7, 2018
"I want to warn them: they must keep quiet‚ they must discuss their organisation‚ not me," former president Jacob Zuma said at a Youth Month event.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
EOH’s model has relied largely on "buying growth", by snapping up companies using its highly rated stock as the currency to pay for these purchases.
