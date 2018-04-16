EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Watch out for Jacob Zuma and his growing grudge
The Guptas give up the fight over their private plane, and demand for hardware to generate bitcoins has crashed
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
The Guptas have allowed their jet to be repossessed, cutting their losses after realising they stood little chance of winning an appeal for failing to keep up payments with financier Export Development Canada.
Model Gabriella Engels was not alone in receiving the power cord treatment from Grace Mugabe. Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe suffered so much spousal abuse that the military tried to persuade him to move into Tongogara Barracks to keep him safe from his tyrannical wife.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The mercurial figure that is former president Jacob Zuma, having been forced out of office, has gone home to KwaZulu-Natal nursing a grudge. He’s a man on a mission. He’s seeking rehabilitation, if not total vindication, warns Barney Mthombothi.
In the wake of Steinhoff, trust in South African corporate leaders has plummeted, writes Stuart Theobald.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
AngloGold Ashanti CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, the highly respected head of the world’s third-largest gold miner, has resigned to join Indian diversified miner Vedanta Resources as its CEO.
Demand for hardware to generate bitcoins has crashed with the crypto-currency’s price, Mustek CEO David Kan says.
Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018
In between firing missiles at Syria over the weekend, US President Donald Trump bombarded former FBI head James Comey with abuse.
Very visual
Graph of the day
The government’s promise of free tertiary education is hollow considering how its spending on basic education has eroded.
Please sign in or register to comment.