Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Watch out for Jacob Zuma and his growing grudge

The Guptas give up the fight over their private plane, and demand for hardware to generate bitcoins has crashed

16 April 2018 - 11:57 Robert Laing
Jacob Zuma. Picture: JACKIE​ CLAUSEN
Jacob Zuma. Picture: JACKIE​ CLAUSEN

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

The Guptas have allowed their jet to be repossessed, cutting their losses after realising they stood little chance of winning an appeal for failing to keep up payments with financier Export Development Canada.

Model Gabriella Engels was not alone in receiving the power cord treatment from Grace Mugabe. Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe suffered so much spousal abuse that the military tried to persuade him to move into Tongogara Barracks to keep him safe from his tyrannical wife.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

The mercurial figure that is former president Jacob Zuma, having been forced out of office, has gone home to KwaZulu-Natal nursing a grudge. He’s a man on a mission. He’s seeking rehabilitation, if not total vindication, warns Barney Mthombothi.

In the wake of Steinhoff, trust in South African corporate leaders has plummeted, writes Stuart Theobald.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

AngloGold Ashanti CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, the highly respected head of the world’s third-largest gold miner, has resigned to join Indian diversified miner Vedanta Resources as its CEO.

Demand for hardware to generate bitcoins has crashed with the crypto-currency’s price, Mustek CEO David Kan says.

Oh, very twitty


The lighter side of the web

In between firing missiles at Syria over the weekend, US President Donald Trump bombarded former FBI head James Comey with abuse.

Very visual

Graph of the day

The government’s promise of free tertiary education is hollow considering how its spending on basic education has eroded.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Basic education thrown under the bus — and it ...
Opinion
2.
Has truth become a casualty of Winnie’s rejection ...
Opinion
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Watch out for Jacob Zuma and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
FERIAL HAFFAJEE: Gordhan ends Zuma era of ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Arthur Fraser is acting against ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.