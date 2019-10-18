SA should be the tech gateway for the rest of Africa

These companies, and many others — including Osidon — are providing digital solutions to everyday problems. Contrary to popular belief, this will not lead to job losses, but will rather lead to job creation, bolstered by digital processes. The tech industry is not looking to replace human capital, but rather to empower employees using digital solutions.

In his address at the summit, Ramaphosa said Africa is a continent of entrepreneurs, a critical ingredient for growth. With the support of government in the fields of tech and innovation, we can create an enabling regulatory environment, provide incentives to tech companies and provide access to digital opportunities for all South Africans.

As I see it, the tech sector is heeding the call from the president to ensure job creation, economic growth and innovation. Ramaphosa said South Africans are not just consumers of tech, we are also inventing, adapting and customising technology for our needs. This is proof of our country’s appetite for tech solutions.

Furthermore, he reiterated that the continent is young and dynamic with vast potential and great promise. Initiatives such as the placement of students from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges in internships in the economic sector, through the Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Fasset), will ensure youth in this country are able to grow the economy, attract investment and fight the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

Through alternative and disruptive education pathways, on-the-job training, and skills development initiatives, we can ensure the private sector is provided with a consistent stream of both digital and non-digital skills.

As we head towards the second SA investment conference in November, one of the key ways to grow our economy, is to increase investment in the tech industry. SA is a key player in Africa’s economy and a major emerging economic power. That’s why international companies such as Sage and Xero have chosen SA as its gateway to the rest of the continent.

In addition, countries interested in outsourcing their tech services can look to SA. With our high-quality education system and affordable wages, we are the ideal country for outsourcing tech activities. We have the means to become intermediaries for major superpowers such as China, the US and Europe.

In the tech industry, SA has a great competitive advantage. We are destined to become the Silicon Valley of Africa.

• Ferreira is the co-founder and CEO of Osidon.