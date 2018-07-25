If only those with capital reap the benefits of capitalism, change the system

Capitalism isn’t working right. The US economy is growing, but workers are seeing less and less of the benefits. Since the Great Recession, real GDP per capita has increased substantially, but real compensation per hour — which includes benefits such as healthcare — hasn’t grown at all.

This continues the disturbing trend of labour receiving less of the national pie.

Stagnating wages are eating away at the very heart of the free-market economy. The economy keeps growing, but Americans are finding it harder and harder to be more prosperous than their parents.

If capitalism only works for the relatively small slice of society that owns large amounts of capital, few people are not going to see the value in the system. Eventually, they’re going to turn to alternatives, such as the socialism now gaining popularity within the US Democratic party and the younger generations.

Anyone who cares about preserving the free-market system should therefore be thinking very hard about how to raise wages. One idea is to change regulations and laws to make labour unions more powerful. Another is to strengthen anti-trust enforcement to break up so-called superstar companies and prevent them from growing huge in the first place.

Both these approaches would require a big push at the federal level. That is unlikely to happen without a change of administration, and probably without major shifts in the country’s political economy. But there are some simpler, humbler changes that state governments can begin taking right away, without waiting for labour-friendly politicians to take control of the White House and US Congress.

Banning non-compete agreements

One of these is to ban non-compete agreements. These bar employees from going to work for a company’s competitors, short-circuiting the process of competition by which companies bid up wages. Simply banning this type of anti-competitive contract would help bring back bidding wars that increase workers’ power and pay. Some states, such as California, have already done this.

Another step is to vigorously police companies that try to collude to suppress wages. Most businesses, given the chance, would prefer to make agreements with their competitors to pay their workers less, thus preventing the need for a bidding war. This is, generally, illegal, under the Sherman Antitrust Act. Fortunately, the US department of justice has begun to prosecute wage-fixing and anti-poaching agreements more aggressively.