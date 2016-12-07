Free higher education will not fix bigger flaws

The #FeesMustFall movement has given South Africans an opportunity to talk about the affordability and accessibility of higher education, but we need to debate a way forward for the entire education system.

Several problems need to be tackled, such as the disparity in the number of children who start grade 1 and those who matriculate, the difficulty students experience in their first year at tertiary level, and the phenomenally high rate of unemployed graduates.

There are fundamental problems that require a concerted, joint effort from the government and the private sector to ensure a structure that supports pupils and creates opportunities, but does not leave them with a sense of entitlement.

If pupils are struggling at school, the solution is not to lower the standards for everyone to a 30% pass.

Children who are not intellectually gifted should be provided with alternative forms of schooling, such as remedial schools or ones that focus on technical skills.

It is equally pointless to force more intellectually developed children to accept a standard that doesn’t challenge them. Not everyone has to be taught in the same way.

Education teaches children how to think, work in a team and analyse problems. The 30% pass requirement does them a disservice because professional environments don’t accept such low standards.

Another negative consequence of the 30% pass requirement is the high number of students who drop out during their first year at university.

For some, this might be due to an affordability issue. However, there is also a high failure rate, which indicates the significant gap between high school and university.

We need a more inclusive system that supports students and closes these gaps without lowering standards and allowing them to think a 30% pass is enough for them to succeed.

If we were suddenly able to wipe out university fees for all students by initiating a graduate tax, increasing funding from the private sector and allocating more government spend to tertiary institutions, what would students give back to the country in exchange?

Why is this a one-way street? Giving young people free education only solves a small part of a bigger problem that requires a holistic approach.

If free tertiary education can be provided, students should do two years of compulsory community service for which they will get a fixed stipend that covers basic costs such as transport, regardless of whether they work in the public or private sector and what type of work is being done.

This will help graduates gain much-needed experience in their relevant fields, resulting in them being more employable.

According to youth employment accelerator Harambee, young people who can get and keep a job for 12 months have an 85% chance of being employed for the rest of their lives.

The community service would teach graduates discipline and how to conduct themselves in a work environment.

The private and public sectors could pay a flat rate for graduates doing their articles, and this would result in businesses being able to take on more of them.

Even if the graduates do only clerical work, it will put them in a position to find employment because these basic skills are always in demand.

Taking a more structured approach to tertiary education will also ensure SA produces graduates in vocations needed in the economy.

There is a mismatch because students have qualifications the economy doesn’t need, and there are skills shortages in professions such as medicine.

Free education could be provided, but what happens when there aren’t any jobs for all the new graduates?

Where there is oversupply, perhaps a reduction in enrolments for certain degrees is worth considering.

What is certain is that a co-ordinated effort must be made to reduce the skills gap.

Our country needs to adapt to a changing world and a changing economy. There are qualifications and jobs that exist today that didn’t exist 20 years ago, and this needs to be taken into consideration.

There should be more monitoring of technical and vocational education and training colleges and private colleges because most employers don’t understand what someone with a diploma in financial management, for example, can do.

We need to stop offering qualifications that are not relevant, because there are graduates sitting at home wondering why they can’t find jobs.

Another positive outcome of two years of community service would be that students gain exposure to an environment in which they would be able to identify opportunities.

When you’re in a workplace and you see something doesn’t work, you can come up with solutions to those problems.

Students who are considering starting their own businesses will be able to identify problematic processes and they can then create products and services to take care of them.

The Mineworkers Investment Company, through the JB Marks Education Trust Fund, provides full bursaries for children of mine workers and construction workers.

All we ask of the students is that they give back to their communities by mentoring pupils or helping in some way to pay it forward — because we believe this sort of reciprocity will help build a strong society.

Our approach also ensures there is no sense of entitlement, of people taking something and not giving anything in return, and this ideology of reciprocity — of us all being in it together — is what is sorely missing from the #FeesMustFall debate.

• Bomela is CEO of the Mineworkers Investment Company.