Launching satellite is space agency’s big focus

Every day, the new South African National Space Agency (Sansa) CEO’s to-do list grows. But so do Val Munsami’s ambitions for the agency.

The former deputy director-general in the Department of Science and Technology who has been in the role since the start of 2017, is filled with the excitement of someone who had been watching Sansa’s activities and now can mould its direction. The agency, established six years ago to oversee SA’s activities in space and the use of space-related data, reports to the department, but "is an agency of all government", Munsami says.

With an area of 1.2-million square kilometres — about 10 Englands — SA has a lot of land and activities to monitor, including agricultural production, urban encroachment and the health of water systems. This does not include its large ocean territory. The most efficient way to do this is with satellites.

In 2010, when the National Space Strategy was published, it noted that "SA is increasingly reliant on space-based services and applications, particularly those in the domain of satellite Earth observations, communications and navigational positioning and timing". The country now relies even more on these services and depends on international satellites to provide data.

But reliance on foreign satellites means that South African satellite data users, which include about 40 national and provincial government departments, have no control over what images they are sent, what the images focus on and when they will get them.

SA’s satellite, EO-Sat-1 (Earth observation satellite one), has been in the pipeline for years, although there has been little visible progress.

"The design is more or less done," says Munsami. "The idea is to launch it in 2020."

The agency is conducting a design review to try to trim some kilograms — and with it millions of rand.

"You pay per kilogram to launch," Munsami says. "For a 400kg satellite, you’re going to pay R200m just to launch. As much as people want to put things on there, we had to be realistic in terms of the budget."

Countries Agreed

The budget is about R500m, with 60% of contracts earmarked for Denel Spaceteq and 40% for South African space companies. The plan is for the satellite’s utility to extend beyond SA.

It will be an integral part of the African Resource Management Constellation, a planned collection of satellites from Kenya, Nigeria, Algeria and SA.

The four countries agreed to the constellation in 2009, but so far, only Nigeria has any satellites in orbit. SA’s satellite "will be an integral part" of this constellation, he says.

Munsami says there is a lack of access to data on the continent and a skills deficit.

In 2016, SA’s Inter-University Institute for Data-Intensive Astronomy launched the continent’s first cloud-based research data centre, the African Research Cloud.

Two proof-of-concept projects are being run on the cloud: radio astronomy and genomics.