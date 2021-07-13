National / Labour Steel industry wage offer falls short of what workers seek Employers say the demands are unaffordable given the blow suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic and declining steel prices BL PREMIUM

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) has tabled a revised conditional wage increase of 4.4% across the board for the first year, which falls short of trade union demands.

The offer made on Monday also includes a consumer price index (CPI) plus 0.5% increase in year two and CPI plus 1% in year three. This is a far cry from the demand by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) — the country’s largest metalworkers’ union with 360,000 members — of a 15% salary hike across the board in a one-year agreement. Another union in the sector, Solidarity, is demanding an increase of CPI plus 5%. ..