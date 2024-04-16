Medical scheme sector is stable despite challenges
The 2024 contribution increases for SA’s 10 open schemes ranged from 6.9% to 16.0%, which were relatively high compared to hikes during Covid-19
16 April 2024 - 17:01
SA’s medical schemes industry remains stable despite the challenges it faces, according to financial services group Alexforbes’ latest analysis of the sector.
It compiled a sustainability index for the top 10 open and top 10 restricted schemes, which ranks Discovery Health Medical Scheme highest among the open schemes, followed by Bestmed, while LA Health was the top restricted scheme, followed by the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS)...
