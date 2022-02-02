Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: No to complacency, yes to relaxing Covid restrictions We welcome the adjustments to the coronavirus alert level, including the full reopening of schools

The way the Australian Open tennis tournament ended last week was something for all fans to marvel at, perhaps none more so than Craig Tiley, the SA-born former coach who is the CEO of Tennis Australia.

Before the extraordinary comeback by Spain’s Rafael Nadal to beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final, the tournament was in danger of being remembered for all the wrong reasons — and might have left Tiley and his fellow officials red-faced...