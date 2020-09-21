SA joins measles vaccine trial in Covid-19 fight
Health-care workers in SA to be part of MMR vaccine trial as a stopgap pandemic measure
21 September 2020 - 05:10
Researchers are preparing to launch the SA leg of an international trial investigating whether the well-established measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shot used in childhood immunisation programmes can protect front-line health-care workers from Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.
More than 170 potential Covid-19 vaccines are being developed worldwide, but only nine are in late-stage phase 3 efficacy trials, and none has yet been approved by regulators, says the World Health Organisation. Researchers are thus also investigating whether tried-and-tested vaccines that provide protection from diseases as diverse as polio, tuberculosis and measles might provide a stopgap measure against Covid-19.
