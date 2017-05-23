Leading HIV/AIDS researcher Quarraisha Abdool Karim has been awarded an honorary doctoral degree by the University of Johannesburg (UJ), in recognition of her contribution towards improving the quality of life of women in Africa.

Karim‚ a former maths and science teacher‚ will receive the award on Wednesday, at a UJ graduation ceremony.

"With extensive research contributions that span over 25 years‚ Prof Abdool Karim’s commitment to create a deeper understanding on the growing HIV epidemic in SA and the factors influencing acquisition of HIV infection in adolescent girls‚ it is evident with worldwide acknowledgements of her work‚" said Prof Andre Swart‚ executive dean of the faculty of heath sciences at UJ.

Swart said Karim was the embodiment of a "true South African ambassador‚ in the context of both traditional and modern Africa".

"Her work has had a profound impact on HIV treatment and prevention policies at a national and global level. The conferral of the honorary doctoral degree is in recognition of her work that has contributed greatly towards improving the quality of life of women in Africa‚" said Swart.

Karim said she was "deeply humbled and honoured" to receive an honorary doctoral degree from UJ.

Karim was awarded the 2016 L’Oreal-Unesco for Women in Science Award‚ naming her as one of the "exceptional laureates" for her remarkable activities and contributions related to HIV/AIDS in SA and African.

For this award‚ nominations were received from 2‚600 leading scientists across the globe.

Prof Elizabeth Blackburn‚ president of the jury and Nobel laureate‚ said of the winners: "2016’s laureates bring an extraordinary vision and immediate solutions to major health issues. All their careers are exceptional‚ their discoveries truly new and they epitomise top-level research."

TMG Digital