National / Education

SA comes 39th in Grade 9 science performance — out of 39 countries

28 December 2017 - 14:17 Tanya Farber
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

SA came 39th out of 39 countries in a 2016 assessment that focused on the science performance of Grade 9s.

This sent shockwaves across the country‚ prompting the question: where are we going wrong?

Now, a report from the Institute for Race Relations (IRR) has revealed a major part of the problem: only 18% of high schools have a laboratory‚ and they are unevenly spread across provinces. In Gauteng‚ the Western Cape and the Free State‚ only about one third of high schools have labs — but they are the best off.

Worst off are the Eastern Cape and Limpopo‚ where only about 6% of high schools have labs. Mpumalanga‚ North West‚ KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape all have labs in 10% to 20% of high schools.

In response to the report, education specialist Judy Andrew said: "I believe equipped science labs are essential in high schools. Many schools have the laboratory, but it is not equipped. An innovative educator can use a classroom to teach science in the early years, but once experimental work at high schools needs to be done‚ without an equipped laboratory the teaching and learning of science becomes extremely difficult, if not impossible."

Where is Zuma getting the money for free higher education from, asks SACP

The party is concerned that VAT will be increased or workers’ money, or public funds, will be ‘recklessly’ used
National
10 hours ago

This comes in the wake of new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s hearty words on the value of science at the Science Forum in Pretoria earlier this month‚ when he spoke of how important it is as a subject.

"We have a responsibility to develop a community of young people that believe there is a future for science in SA and on the continent‚" he said. "They must see themselves as agents of development‚ working to redesign the urban environment‚ expanding transport networks and building new‚ more sustainable human settlements."

But how can this become a reality without science laboratories, asks Andrew. For Thuthukani Ndebele‚ editor of the IRR’s profiling the provinces‚ the data sets — which look at a variety of categories across education‚ health‚ living conditions‚ crime and security — highlight provincial inequalities which drive internal migration.

"An unabated trend continues to be that of migration from worse-off areas into better-performing provinces. Unless the prospects of some regions improve‚ this will continue into the foreseeable future‚" he said.

The Department of Basic Education was not available for comment.

PETER BRUCE: How Cyril can get our broken land fixed

There’s a persistent rumour doing the rounds that the new president of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, intends to try to establish a version of the old ...
Politics
14 hours ago

DA says it was denied entry into Umalusi meeting

Umalusi, the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training body, was discussing the standardisation process used to ...
National
6 days ago

UCT to increase tuition by 8% in 2018, a decision ‘not taken lightly’

The university is also awaiting clarity on the President’s statement about free education, and says students on financial assistance will not ...
National
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Sassa initiates successful test case for direct ...
National
2.
Petrol price could drop by as much at 34c a litre ...
National
3.
SA comes 39th in Grade 9 science performance — ...
National / Education
4.
Constitutional Court to rule on EFF and other ...
National

Related Articles

Where is Zuma getting the money for free higher education from, asks SACP
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.