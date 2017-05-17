Religious rights are protected — but no religion should dominate

Religion has a crucial role to play in nation-building but should not be imposed on students at public schools, according to some parties, speaking on Wednesday.

This comes as the case between the Organisasie vir Godsdienste-Onderrig and Demokrasie (Ogod), six schools and the Minister of Basic Education continues to be heard at the Gauteng high court.

The National Policy on Education and Religion stipulates that all religious rights are protected, but no religion ought to dominate over others. It views the school as an organ of state and it may therefore not serve as an indoctrinating facility but must reflect the diverse nature of the school community.

Gauteng’s policy on education gives the school governing body (SGB) power to design and implement religion and inter-related activities at schools at a grassroots level.

Education expert Graeme Bloch said religion should not form a part of daily life at school, citing that children were entitled to think for themselves and should not to be told what to believe at school. He added that educators should not get caught in religious indoctrination but rather keep their religious views outside the classroom.