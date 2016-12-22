Decree for 20% maths pass mark sets a dangerous precedent for schooling

Building critical thinking skills

Chronic underperformance in maths has become entrenched. An earlier study shows that pupils’ basic maths abilities – calculating fractions, simple number sense, analysis and probability – have steadily declined.

All of this illustrates the debilitating burden that generations of South African children have had to endure, from the apartheid era until the present day: an education system that has failed them. It has not inducted pupils into the custom of thinking and reasoning on logical, rational and critical terms. Critical thinking is a vital skill.

Research has shown that well-cultivated critical thinkers raise vital questions and problems, formulating them clearly and precisely. They gather and assess relevant information, using abstract ideas to interpret it effectively. They reach well-reasoned conclusions and solutions, testing them against relevant criteria and standards.

The relationship between "mathematics education" and "more complex thinking" is typically symbiotic and mutually inclusive. Good, productive mathematics education can positively raise pupils’ skills in diagnostic, methodical thinking.

Defective teaching and learning could consign them to a school life steeped in frustration, fear and failure. This is precisely the fate of those perpetually struggling in this crucial area of learning.

Primary school pupils’ gross underachievement in maths education suggests they may not have been equipped, at their relevant levels, with the skills needed to think and reason effectively and meaningfully. This is why the subject occupies such an eminent place in global schooling assessment criteria – not only because of its content, but for the skills that are transferred and developed alongside it.

The education department argues that some students are more inclined towards the arts while others are better with technical subjects. This is not well founded. David Pearson, a scholar of cognitive psychology, refers in his writing to the domain of neuroscience which has confirmed that "everyone uses both sides of the brain when performing any task". Pearson argues that while certain impulses of brain activity have occasionally been associated with creative or cogent thinking, it doesn’t really explain who is good at what – and why. Studies have actually revealed considerable overlap in the cognitive processes supporting both scientific and artistic creativity.

Here’s another, fairly widespread fable about maths: "The ability to factorise quadratic functions is not a prerequisite for an educated child". Such standpoints devalue the subject’s more authentic meaning. Instead it’s important to ponder what happens when an education system continually fails to equip its students with the aptitudes required by so many positions or professions, even if those aptitudes are not explicitly mathematical.

Employers have long recognised that applicants with maths credits are more inclined to succeed at jobs that call for logical reasoning, precise enquiry and careful deduction. Not only this, but a wide and protracted variety of job descriptions and professional occupations – in both the sciences and humanities – call for maths education to a lesser or greater degree.