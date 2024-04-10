Law reform: proposals aim to plug holes in child maintenance system
Trusts and living annuities of child maintenance defaulters targeted in review
10 April 2024 - 05:00
The SA Law Reform Commission has proposed an overhaul of the child maintenance regime that, if approved, would cause authorities to pursue trusts and living annuities of defaulters.
The commission was given the task in 2011 to conduct a review of the Maintenance Act. This was in response to challenges in implementing the act, which prevent the establishment of a fair and equitable maintenance system...
