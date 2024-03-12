Clover defends delay in recalling Go Nuts peanut butter

Clover has denied insinuations by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) that it erred in not immediately recalling several batches of its Go Nuts peanut butter due to levels of aflatoxin that were unacceptable high.
On Friday evening the NCC announced it was investigating Clover over the timing of its recall of more than 10,700 400g jars of Go Nuts peanut butter, sold at about 900 mostly inland informal trading stores.
The news came more than a month after five peanut butter-related recalls — Pick n Pay’s 1kg No Name; Dis-Chem’s Lifestyle Brand 400g and 800g of their smooth and crunchy; various sizes of Wazoogles; Eat Naked; and Woolworths’ Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream — also due to unacceptably high levels of aflatoxin.
“Following these recalls, the NCC called on all producers, manufacturers and suppliers of peanut butter, peanut butter-based products, and products containing peanuts to immediately test their products for aflatoxin levels and submit their results to the NCC,” the commission said.
Upon receiving notification about its recall from Clover, the commission “assessed the recall and established some inconsistencies with the CPA,” said acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza.
Clover responded late on Monday, saying after news of the other peanut butter recalls in early February, the “necessary tests” had been run on its Go Nuts products “as a precautionary measure”.
“Though tests conducted by our manufacturer showed that our product complied with legislation, further independent testing confirmed that the levels of aflatoxin in limited batches of our Go Nuts Peanut Butter 400g product were indeed higher than accepted levels.
“Once these tests results were received, we took immediate steps to recall the affected products and notify the authorities, retailers and consumers of the recall.”
The affected batches of Go Nuts had been “blocked” at stores countrywide, Clover said.
“All other batches of our Go Nuts Peanut Butter product in stores are not affected by this recall and are 100% safe for consumption.
“The NCC has informed us of its investigation in relation to this matter and we are co-operating fully with the NCC to provide it with the required information to inform its inquiry.”
Consumers who are in possession of Clover Go Nuts Peanut Butter 400g with the following best-before dates are urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the point of purchase for a full refund: June 12 2025; June 18 2025; June 19 2025; and July 19 2025.
You do not need proof of purchase to get a full refund.
Consuming products with higher than acceptable levels of aflatoxin can lead to nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
Clover defends delay in recalling Go Nuts peanut butter
The National Consumer Commission is probing Clover about the timing of its recall of over 10,700 400g jars of Go Nuts peanut butter
TimesLIVE
