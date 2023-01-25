National

State witness says he was told to draft memo that ensured R24.9m tender for Nulane Investments

Trial in the Free State high court relates to an allegedly corrupt feasibility study contract linked to the Estina dairy farm project

25 January 2023 - 14:46 Isaac Mahlangu
The accused in the Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and money-laundering case. From left, Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Seipati Dhlamini, Iqbal Sharma, Ronica Ragavan and Dinesh Patel. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
The accused in the Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and money-laundering case. From left, Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Seipati Dhlamini, Iqbal Sharma, Ronica Ragavan and Dinesh Patel. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

A state witness in the Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and money-laundering case has placed the former CFO of the Free State agriculture department at the centre of a memo that resulted in a contract being awarded without bidding.

The trial relates to an allegedly corrupt feasibility study contract that was a precursor to the controversial Estina dairy farm project in Vrede that is linked to the Gupta family.

Shadrack Cezula, a section 204 indemnity witness, said he drafted the memo that was used to ensure Nulane Investments, a company controlled by Iqbal Sharma, was awarded the contract without it being put to tender.

Cezula, a former acting head of supply chain in the department, told the Free State High Court that Seipati Dhlamini, his boss and CFO, instructed him to draft the document.

Dhlamini, Sharma, Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Ronica Ragavan and Sharma’s brother-in-law, Dinesh Patel, are accused of fraud and money-laundering.

A letter from New Delhi, India-based scrap-metal dealer World Impact, which proposed to partner with the department, supported the memo, according to Cezula.

He said Dhlamini told him the letter came from then head of department Thabethe, adding that Dhlamini dictated the contents.

The case continues.

TimesLIVE

NPA confirms arrest of Mosebenzi Zwane for Estina dairy project

National Prosecuting Authority says the former minister is expected to apply for bail at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday
3 months ago

Vrede dairy project a tale of murder, assault, thugs and dirty cops

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s final instalment of his report on state capture details the efforts of public officials to stymie investigations of the ...
7 months ago

Gupta-linked officials arrested over R38m invoice for Estina dairy farm

Joint investigation by Sars and NPA’s Investigating Directorate finds VAT refund claim could be excessively high
11 months ago

State paid out R49bn to Gupta family entities, Zondo inquiry hears

Information gleaned from leaked bank statements was analysed by Shadow World Investigations
1 year ago
