Radio Awards winners announced

The winners of the 11th edition of The Radio Awards were announced today. The prestigious Station of the Year (SoTY) awards went to Jacaranda FM (commercial), Lotus FM (public broadcast service), Hot 91.9FM (community), and Tuks FM 107.2 (campus).

This is the first year that Lotus FM has won an SoTY award, claiming five wins across various PBS categories. Similarly, five wins across the commercial categories saw Jacaranda FM win its second SoTY award. Tuks FM 107.2 celebrated its seventh SoTY award in the campus category, while Hot 91.9FM took home a fifth consecutive SoTY award in the community radio category.

SoTY winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as a finalist across all general categories of The Radio Awards, for the broadcast period of January 1 2020 to December 31 2020. Each of the finalists submitted a further motivation which spoke to the station’s innovation, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements and their “X-factor”. This motivation was then scored by The Radio Awards advisory panel. This score accounted for the first half of a station’s final score, and the second half of the final score was determined by a station’s success in the other categories.

Annelu le Roux, Delucia Daniels, and J Sbu were announced as Bright Star inductees, while Alfie Jay, Brenda Sisane, Lance Rothschild and Mark Pilgrim were inducted into the Hall of Fame for their indelible contributions to radio for more than 30 years.

In the two listeners’ choice categories, the My Station: Most Votes Award went to Pretoria FM, which received the most online votes from the listening public. Pretoria FM previously received the award in 2015. The My Station: Loyal Listeners Award went to Hot 91.9FM for receiving the most public votes as a ratio against its RAMS figures. This is the third My Station: Loyal Listeners Award for Hot 91.9FM, following wins in 2018 and 2020.

The recipient of The Radio Awards Bursary Award is Thulani Mashiya.

“In a year that has been marked by tremendous upheaval because of the pandemic, and where innovation and a can-do attitude have been prerequisites for success, it’s been incredible to see how radio has brought communities together and kept them engaged. The ongoing support and participation by radio stations in The Radio Awards has been overwhelming, and we congratulate all the winners and finalists who have played such an important part in keeping the nation informed and entertained with high-quality broadcasting,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, which manages The Radio Awards.

To view the complete list of 2021 winners, visit www.radioawards.co.za